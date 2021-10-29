'Climate finance and technology transfer will help bring parity at COP26'

The Assessment Report 6 (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) has issued a 'code red' for humanity and declared in no uncertain measures that the world is headed towards a catastrophe if there is no emissions reduction. The 26th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), therefore, assumes huge significance.

Reports have shown that most developed nations are terribly short of contributions towards both emission reductions and climate finance. The west is insisting on declaring net zero goals for 2050 (net zero means removing or absorbing as much carbon from the atmosphere as much is emitted by any unit, here a country) or beyond going against the commitments made as part of the Paris Agreement 2015 to reduce emissions and provide public finance for mitigation and adaptation for developing countries by 2030.

Charting a positive path towards achieving its promises as part of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India has already declared that it will enhance its Renewable Energy target to 450 GWs along with the other steps. With this backdrop, IANS caught up with the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: With days to go for the COP26, what do you think are three top-most priorities for India at the international negotiations table?

A: Not three, there are four main concerns. First is the global temperature rise that is a cause of worry. IPCC AR6WGI has provided ample scientific evidence for it. Second, if temperature is rising, what are the mitigation measures; what is the status of progress based on past COPs of the UNFCCC; what are the NDC goals of different countries, what are the advances vis-a-vis adaptation goals.

Then comes the third concern of restricting in this decade the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Compared to pre-industrial era, it has to be a combined effort with all countries on the same plane. Climate finance and technology transfer will be the means to bring parity. If we have to continue with the conventional notions of the old COPs, there needs to be a framework in place that will have transparency, Loss & Damage, and reporting systems among others.

Q2. The US, UK and the EU have been seeking net zero commitments from all the countries, some of which have announced the target year too. India appears reluctant to do so. Why so?

A: Reluctant is an incorrect word to use. India continues to honour whatever we have committed earlier. One should appreciate the fact that India is amongst those few nations that have delivered on the NDC goals. We consider that actions should speak rather than words. India has achieved its NDC goals, be it renewable energy field, the steps to reduce carbon emissions or increasing the green network for carbon sink. India also believes that there should be actionable forums. For example, the International Solar Alliance, Disaster Resilience Forum (formal name, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and Technology-led Information System done by India that have been activated by India. In fact, we have appealed countries to join these platforms.

The NDCs are our commitment, but we want to be part of the global solution and therefore have declared ambitious goals. However, when it comes to net zero, we want to keep it open. There is no decision about it as of now, it would be taken at an appropriate time. But that does not mean that our commitments towards actions and solutions have less priority. It was Modi that the concept and introduction of words 'climate justice' in the Paris Agreement was possible.

Modi has been a vocal proponent that India's lifestyle can be a good direction to the consumption-based system prevalent the world over. India is among the countries that have lowest of per capita emissions.

Q: There are so many aspects of the COP negotiations - problems, causes, results, solutions. Why is the focus so overtly only on energy? For instance, there are decarbonisation and nature-based solutions which go hand in hand. Why are those aspects neglected? What about our forests?

A: Everything, all kind of industrialisation is based on energy. Question is, if the development is based on energy, then how do we make it nature-friendly so that the earth remains safe and prosperous. All these topics need to be discussed. On the one hand, we have enhanced our renewable energy target and we also have the National Hydrogen Mission that was announced by the Prime Minister on August 15.

Hydrogen Mission is among the technologies that are nature-based solutions. But it boils down to lifestyle and reducing consumption and increasing the biodiversity. Biodiversity is an important aspect of the Rio Convention. And India is equally committed to the biodiversity goals too.

Q: This COP is going to be equally about Adaptation and Loss & Damage. What is India's expectation from the developed countries? Have you assessed our own requirement in terms of the extreme weather events that India is facing increasingly?

A: Loss and Damage is an important challenge as we have a long coastline that has faced repeated cyclones, frequency of which has increased due to climate change. Therefore, the negotiations would focus on the methodology (for Loss and Damage Mechanism) in days to come. There are island-based countries that are extremely vulnerable due to sea level rise because of global temperature rise. This is, therefore, an important part of negotiations at the COP.

Q: India have been harping on climate justice and climate equity at the international level. Rightly so. Why are the actions of the government not reflecting the same climate justice and climate equity for the most vulnerable populations in India?

A: India is equally worried about all its citizens. We have implemented Coastal Regulation Zones, we have reduced subsidy on fossil fuels, India raises carbon tax, and most important, all the mitigation efforts being undertaken in the country are funded through government budget only.

The fact that there is vulnerability means there is still a need for regulations and development to go hand in hand. For example, I just now talked about the CRZ to protect the vulnerable areas.

Q: Vulnerable communities also include tribal areas, and you are opening up the forests from those areas for mining.

A: No, that is not happening. There is an afforestation exercise going on in the areas that are inhabited by tribal communities. We are moving forward in a well-balanced manner, and we believe that solutions to such problems can be arrived at by public/community participation.

Q: As you head to the COP for negotiations next week, what will be your message for the fisherman in Sunderbans who faces the wrath of increased cyclones, that farmer in Ladakh who faces the threat of melting glaciers the most and that small land holding farm woman in Marathwada who is devastated by erratic rainfall every second year?

A: Worrying about the Loss and Damage for each one of these, we are looking at adapting the technologies that will help in further predictions along with mitigation measures.

India wants to move ahead in the field of renewable energy, very much protect its local flora and fauna and through our Indian lifestyle we want to work better towards finding solutions. And when we are talking in totality, we consider India as a vulnerable country. The kind of commitment India expects for developing countries, (similarly) we are committed to providing a dignified life to all its citizens.

--IANS

