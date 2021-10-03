Climate protesters block private airport in UK

The campaign members have blocked all major entrances to Farnborough Airport, "calling on the world's super-rich elite and governments to ditch private flights", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the group's statement on Twitter.

London, Oct 3 (IANS) Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion have blocked entrances to a private airport on Saturday in Hampshire, England, according to the campaign group.

"Farnborough airport has 30,000 private flights a year, each with an average of 2.3 passengers, each passenger responsible for emitting 20x more carbon than passengers on an economy flight to Spain," said the statement.

It added that Farnborough airport has permission to expand to 50,000 private flights a year.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said: "As world leaders gather for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this month, protesters are calling on the world's super-rich elite of celebrities, oligarchs and business leaders to ditch private flights."

Protesters have accused the airport of "greenwashing" after it announced a switch to sustainable aviation fuel which is created using non-recyclable household waste.

An airport spokeswoman said authorities were monitoring the situation and the airport was still fully operational.

--IANS

int/shs