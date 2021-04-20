Close Tasmac liquor shops in TN: PMK's Ramadoss

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded the closure of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The PMK is an ally of the ruling AIADMK party.
Liquor retailing in Tamil Nadu is done by The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac).
In a tweet Ramadoss said that night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. is not sufficient and much stricter measures without affecting the people should be taken.
He said that liquor retail shops should be closed as a large number of people gather there. Apart from coronavirus, closure of liquor shops can save people from 200 different ailments.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu as of April 19 stood at 75,116.
