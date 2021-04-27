Closed PSU in UP to restart O2 manufacture

The state government has ordered Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL), a closed public sector unit in Prayagraj that manufactured oxygen cylinders, to restart and manufacture 3,000 cylinders.

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a fresh initiative to overcome the shortage of empty oxygen cylinders in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal said that the Oxygen cylinder making unit will be able to meet the demand of shortage of cylinders in hospitals.

"With the opening of the unit, employment opportunities will also be created for the youth," he said.

Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited, a public sector unit at Prayagraj, has been closed for a long time now.

After the initiative of the government, this work will start in this unit this week.

The Yogi government is taking steps to deal with the lack of oxygen in the state.

The chief minister has also issued orders for installation of oxygen plants in most of the districts of the state, especially in hospitals with more than 100 beds.

In order to avoid any kind of problem for the patients, MSME units are also being directly linked to hospitals and these are supplying oxygen there.

Apart from this, the state has also received an offer of oxygen supply from Tata and Reliance groups.

--IANS

amita/in