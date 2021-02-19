Closely monitoring Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra: Goa Health Minister

"We have been discussing with the CM. We have as to analyse if trend continues in Maharashtra. Then we will also have to become strict as far as Goa as a state is concerned," Rane told reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the latter's official residence in Panaji.

Panaji, Feb 19 (IANS) The Goa government is watching developments related to the Covid-19 spike in neighbouring Maharashtra, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday, adding that strict action would be taken if the case of increasing Covid-19 cases continue.

Rane also said that the Goa government would be closely monitoring the situation in Maharashtra for the "next four to five day".

Rane however ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in Goa, but added that the state government would not act in a rash manner like Maharashtra did some months back, when it made Covid-19 tests mandatory for persons from Goa crossing state borders.

"Lockdowns are a thing of the past," Rane said, adding that it was more necessary to be practical while handling Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra imposed a fresh lockdown on Monday, as the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000.

--IANS

maya/ash