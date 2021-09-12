Closely monitoring developments in neighbouring countries, says BSF Inspector General

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday informed that it is closely monitoring the developments in neighbouring countries and affirmed belief in the capability of the forces.



Speaking to ANI, BSF Inspector General NS Jamwal said, "BSF is keeping constant vigilance at the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. We have a firm belief in our capabilities and are ready to act towards any untoward activity if any."

Talking about the security tensions posed by the developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the BSF official said, "The danger at the border areas was there, is there and we will continue to monitor the situation at the border areas."

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

