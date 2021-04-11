Closure of schools in UP extended to April 30

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) With Covid cases rising alarmingly in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the closure of schools from Classes 1 to 12 till April 30.

All coaching centres will also remain closed during this period.

"Classes of all the government/non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in the state until April 30. Coaching centres will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," Chief Minister Yogi Adityannath said in a meeting of team 11 here.