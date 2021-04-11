  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Closure of schools in UP extended to April 30

Closure of schools in UP extended to April 30

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 11th, 2021, 16:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) With Covid cases rising alarmingly in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the closure of schools from Classes 1 to 12 till April 30.

All coaching centres will also remain closed during this period.

"Classes of all the government/non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in the state until April 30. Coaching centres will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," Chief Minister Yogi Adityannath said in a meeting of team 11 here.

Earlier, it was announced that students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in the state government schools would be promoted to the next Class without appearing for any exams.

However, the pre-scheduled exams will take place. Teachers and school staff would be called to schools as per the requirement.

--IANS

amita/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features