Clouds to partly hover Delhi today, no rain likely

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"The sky would remain partly cloudy and there seems no possibility of rain today," an IMD official said.
Apart from a cloudy sky for the day, the IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature will likely hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather agency update at 8.30 a.m., the temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 84 per cent. The city observed sunrise at 6.15 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.05 p.m.
System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 108 for PM10 and 48 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that usually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was satisfactory.
SAFAR forecast a moderate advisory for Monday with PM10 to likely be at 118.
In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal and the minimum was at 26.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal with light rain in several parts of the city.
