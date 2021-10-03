Clouds to partly hover Delhi today, no rain likely

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The sky would remain partly cloudy and there seems no possibility of rain today," an IMD official said.

Apart from a cloudy sky for the day, the IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature will likely hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.5 degrees Celsius.