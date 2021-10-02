Cloudy sky over Delhi, light rain expected

According to the IMD, light rain is also expected in the adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain or drizzle which will continue until Sunday.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is is pegged at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius with 83 per cent of relative humidity.

Last month, Delhi registered a total of 413.3 mm of rainfall at the Safdarjung Observatory with the highest 24-hour downpour recorded at 117.7 mm on September 2.

The highest amount of rainfall for the entire monsoon season in the past 57 years was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory.

Across all weather stations, Delhi recorded an average of 232.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 115.6 mm in September, witnessing excess rainfall both for the month as well as for the monsoon season as a whole.

This season, Delhi recorded 745.2 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 585.5 mm.

Parts of the national capital also recorded light rain on Friday.

The IMD has issued a green alert for the city in view of the rains and suggested that the weather could change for the worse, thereby, affecting day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has started dropping to the 'unhealthy category' in the Delhi-NCR region.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 129, Mandir Marg - 156, Noida - 129, all falling under the 'unhealthy category' for sensitive people.

A few places like RK Puram and Noida Sector 116 recorded 'moderate category' AQI, according to real-time air pollution data.

Regular precipitation is the most likely cause of improved air quality in the capital.

--IANS

