Cloudy weather in NCR on Friday too: Met office

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The NCR-Delhi area is set to witness a cloudy day on Friday as well, with weather conditions improving from January 18 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The region will experience moderate fog for the next three to four days, it added.

Delhi experienced fog on Thursday morning, with air quality recorded as 'poor', accompanied by showers in various parts of the capital and adjoining areas. At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to fog, railway officials said.

"Fog at many places and dense fog at some places have been predicted. However, overall, fog will be moderate. Temperatures will fall between a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17 degrees," an IMD official said. He said there was no prediction of rain or cold wave conditions in the next three to four days in the National Capital Region (NCR). According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality Index (AQI) may deteriorate slightly on Friday though it will remain between the upper end of 'moderate' to 'poor' category. According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 245. The maximum temperature recorded in the Safdarjung area on Thursday was 16.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees below normal, giving no respite to people from the cold. The minimum temperature was 9 degrees. The improvement in the AQI is due to the "influence of approaching western disturbance, increased wind speed and fairly widespread precipitation," SAFAR said. ---IANS sfm/tsb/bc