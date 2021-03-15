Clubhouse announces creator accelerator program

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Voice-based social media platform Clubhouse has announced a new creator accelerator program that is aimed to help content creators who are using the social network.

"We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators with resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life," the company said in a tweet.

Clubhouse Creator First is an accelerator programme designed to help aspiring creators on Clubhouse host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetize.

It will also provide a monthly stipend and connect them with brands.

To join the program, one can apply through a form provided by Clubhouse, which asks for personal data and the kind of content a user creates. In addition, creators will have to submit a 3-minute sample audio of a show which will be reviewed by the Clubhouse team.

According to a report by app analytics platform App Annie, the company so far has 12.2 million downloads globally as of March 9, 2021 led by the US at 3.1 million. In India, there are about 65,000 downloads for the period.

The app garnered popularity quickly after it hosted personalities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In its latest blog, Clubhouse said "we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon, and to add more accessibility and localisation features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them".

--IANS

wh/rt