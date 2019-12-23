CM, Speaker and 4 ministers trailing in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 23 (IANS) Incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been facing a tough fight against his former cabinet colleague and Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East constituency. Das is trailing by over 8,000 votes from his nearest rival Roy.

Das has been winning this seat since 1995.

Das, a non-tribal leader of a tribal-dominated state, is staring at a shock defeat at the hands of his rival Saryu Roy who is giving him a tough fight on Jamshedpur East seat and has got past him by a margin of over 8000 votes.

The Jamshedpur East constituency is a key constituency in the 81-member Assembly which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Jharkahnd Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon has lost the Sisai assembly seat by nearly 30,000 votes. Oraon secured 45,592 votes and his rival JMM candidate Jiga Susaran Horo got 75446 votes. Jharkhand labour Minister Raj Paliwar is trailing by over 10,000 votes in Madhupur seat. The other Ministers who are trailing include Education Minister Neera Yadav, Ram Chandra Sahis of AJSU, Welafre Minister Loius Marandi and Urban Development Minister C.P. Singh. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The 'Steel City' Jamshedpur constituency covers one of the two parts of Jamshedpur, a planned industrial town established by Tata Group's founder Jamsedji Nusserwanji Tata. ns/skp/