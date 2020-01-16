CM: Will urge EC, Centre for schemes for Delhi in Budget

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he would appeal to the Election Commission to allow the Central government to offer more welfare schemes and funds to the city in the Budget.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is imposed, so, no fresh policies can be announced till the elections are over.

"But the Center's Budget is coming on February 1 and so the voters can be influenced if Centre announced any new scheme," said Kejriwal.

He said his party and people often pressured him to urge the Centre to push the Budget for later dates. "I feel development should be kept away from politics. We want the Centre to announce a lot of things for the city in the Budget." He said the city faces some well-known issues such as air pollution, lack of transport, extension of Delhi metro, piped water and sewerage facilities for all. "Which party will not say pollution should be checked and not promise it in the manifesto?" asked Kejriwal. He said all parties would also promise schemes to clean the Yamuna and that funds would be needed for it. "The Centre should ensure enough funds to check air pollution in Delhi. Also, funds should be given to Haryana and Punjab as well for the same, as they are also behind air pollution in Delhi." He said the Centre should also give funds to ensure that transport in Delhi is improved. "These will be the demands from all parties and so the new government should have funds to improve the city when elected." He added that this is not just for Aam Aadmi Party, but for any party coming to power in the 2020 assembly elections. "This should be kept away from politics as this is for people." He also sought more funds for the MCD, which is under the BJP, saying it is facing a fund crisis. "I will write to the EC for the same," he added. On January 6, announcing the date of Delhi assembly elections, the Election Commission had stressed that the Centre would not declare any "state-specific schemes" in the national Budget. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made the announcement while announcing the poll date. The code of conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement of Delhi assembly election schedule. It meant that no state-specific schemes can be announced in the Union Budget scheduled for February 1. nks/prs