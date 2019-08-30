CM Adityanath asks govt. departments to launch campaign for clean drinking water

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on the importance of cleanliness and clean drinking water for the eradication of malnutrition and asked all the departments to launch awareness campaigns in this regard.

"Cleanliness and potable clean drinking water is the primary requirement for the eradication of malnutrition. All the departments will launch an awareness campaign for clean drinking water," Adityanath said.

The chief minister was addressing the district magistrates, government officials from different departments through a video conference on the preparations of 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' (National Nutrition Month)."We have to reach out to every household and every village during this campaign. The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' can also be linked to this campaign while children can be associated with the campaign during the process of enrollment," Adityanath said.He also urged the district magistrates to formulate a strategy to tackle malnutrition."The district magistrate must chalk out proper strategies with immediate effect to tackle malnutrition in their districts and implement it effectively. They must also appoint nodal officers for proper monitoring," he said."Campaign for clean drinking water should be held in all the slums and gram panchayats as well," he added.Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Ministry, Swati Singh and several other government officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)