CM Adityanath instructs monitoring of night shelters across UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all municipal bodies and district administrations to continuously monitor night shelters for the poor in the state.

"The Chief Minister has instructed all municipal bodies and district administration of the state to continuously monitor the night shelters operating for the poor and destitutes and ensure provision of blankets and bonfire to the needy in every situation," Yogi Adityanath's office said in a tweet on Friday.



"The Chief Minister has instructed all district magistrates to visit the night shelters and ensure all the prescribed facilities to the needy," it added.

The northern part of the county has faced severe cold conditions this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms for the state during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

