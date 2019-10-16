CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for C'garh resident killed by terrorists in J-K

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of Sethi Kumar Sagar, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The Chief Minister has asked the state's Director-General of Police to coordinate with the police of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard.



Terrorists on Wednesday killed Sagar, a civilian in Kakpora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He was working at a brick kiln in Nehama in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

