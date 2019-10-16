  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for C'garh resident killed by terrorists in J-K

CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for C'garh resident killed by terrorists in J-K

Last Updated: Wed, Oct 16, 2019 20:14 hrs

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of Sethi Kumar Sagar, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
The Chief Minister has asked the state's Director-General of Police to coordinate with the police of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard.


Terrorists on Wednesday killed Sagar, a civilian in Kakpora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He was working at a brick kiln in Nehama in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features