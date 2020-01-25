CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As campaigning for assembly elections intensifies in Delhi, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a roadshow in Karol Bagh for the party candidate.

Kejriwal on Friday had said that a limited amount of freebies are beneficial as it helps boost the demand in the economy.



"Freebies, in a limited dose, are good for the economy. It makes more money available to the poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

There are 70 legislative assembly constituencies in Delhi and a three-cornered battle among AAP, BJP, and Congress is expected.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory winning 67 of 70 seats. (ANI)