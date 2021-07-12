CM, Deputy CM keeping tab on my activities, says Maha Congress chief

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of keeping 'tabs' on him, sparking off political furore.

Addressing a party meeting in Lonavala, Patole said that every morning, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister get a report on his schedules, meetings, agitations, discussions, and other things, etc from the Home Department.