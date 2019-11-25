CM Fadnavis, deputy Ajit Pawar discuss additional support for farmers affected by unseasonal rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A day after forming the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met his Deputy, Ajit Pawar, late on Sunday night at the former's residence to discuss various measures for providing additional support for farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that further discussions will be held with the state Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary on Monday."Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today met and discussed on various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers. Tomorrow it will be further discussed with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary," the CMO tweeted.Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 16 took stock of the damage caused to crops by unseasonal rains during October-November and announced financial relief to the affected farmers.This comes after BJP leader Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar, in a surprising move, took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday morning, launching a political slugfest in the state.NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused Ajit Pawar of "misleading" people in order to create confusion and false perception."There is no question of forming an alliance with BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena and Congress to form the government. Ajit Pawar's statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," he had tweeted. (ANI)