CM hails medical fraternity after Goa reports zero Covid deaths

Goa did not report any death due to Covid-19 on Monday, the health department had said.

Panaji, July 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday congratulated the health department officials and medical fraternity in general after the state recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time in the last four months.

"For the first time in three-four months we have reached zero deaths. I congratulate our medical staff who worked tirelessly. We should maintain this," Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat.

Commenting on the infection positivity rate, which is currently fluctuating between three to four per cent, Sawant said that the rate needs to drop further, before the ongoing state-evel curfew is lifted in Goa.

"The positivity rate is between three to four. It will come down further. People need to take adequate care. Finally, lowering the positivity rate depends on the people. The government will take the required precautions," Sawant said.

"To lift the state curfew, the positivity rate needs to drop further, but such a decision will be taken in consultation of our expert committee," Sawant said.

--IANS

maya/dpb