CM Hemant Soren seeks suggestions for Jharkhand logo

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought suggestions from the public for the state's logo on the occasion of 71st Republic Day here, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, people can submit their suggestions by Feb 11.



People can send their suggestions on jharkhandstatelogo@gmail.com.

In the first cabinet meeting, the government decided to set up a logo for the state.

"The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is on a new path. In line with everyone's aspirations, the cabinet had decided to create a new logo of the state, which is a reflection of our rich culture and heritage," the statement in Hindi read.

It said that the logo will become the identity of the people of Jharkhand and therefore urged everyone to participate in its creation.

Earlier today, CM Soren unfurled the national flag at Police Line in Dumka, after which he addressed the public gathering. (ANI)

