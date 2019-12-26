CM KCR, AIMIM Chief trying to incite hatred among people on CAA: BJP's Ponguleti Sudhakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi are trying to "incite hatred" among the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

"Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are attacking the BJP. The people of the country have been supportive of the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has solved many problems that have not been solved for decades," said Reddy, BJP Core Committee Member and Former MLC."Some insecure political parties are trying to agitate the public with lies. This includes the TRS in power in the state and its ally AIMIM. It is understood that Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao, along with his ally MIM, is trying to incite hatred among the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the National Population Table," he added.Owaisi will take part in a protest rally against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on December 29th in Bihar. Earlier he had stated that he had urged KCR to oppose the NPR like Kerala and other state government as it is a matter concerning states too.The Hyderabad MP will be joined by former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi at the rally, scheduled to be held in Ruidhasa Maidan in Kishanganj.Earlier on December 24, United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC)had announced to hold protests and public meetings against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states.AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will participate in a protest rally on (Sunday) December 29 at 12 pm at Lehra chowk in Kishangunj, Bihar, a statement had said.The committee has also extended support to peaceful protests being currently organised in universities across India. (ANI)