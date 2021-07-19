  1. Sify.com
CM KCR to launch 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' from Huzurabad soon

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 19th, 2021, 08:30:06hrs
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon implement the Dalit Empowernment Programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday finalised 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' as the name of the Dalit empowerment programme to be implemented soon by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

The Huzurabad Assembly Constituency was chosen for piloting the Telangana Dalit Bandhu project.
Padi Kaushik Reddy who was Congress Huzurabad constituency-in charge and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary was recently expelled from the Telangana Congress after an alleged audio clip of him talking about his alliance with the TRS party went viral. (ANI)

