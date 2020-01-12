CM Manohar Lal Khattar enquires about former MP Ashwani Chopra's health

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram to enquire about the health of former MP Ashwani Chopra.

Former MP Chopra is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital and is presently admitted in the ICU.



The Chief Minister enquired about Chopra's health from the relatives and spoke to the doctors giving treatment to him.

The family members of the former MP told the Chief Minister that Chopra was suffering from lung cancer. The Chief Minister prayed for the recovery of the former MP. (ANI)

