CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen, PSA plant in 8 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen and PSA Plant in eight districts of the state through video conferencing. These districts are Bargarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Malkangiri.



As per the official release by the Chief Minister's office, Patnaik also inaugurated a 12-bedded special newborn care unit at Berhampur City Hospital, a dialysis unit in Bhanjanagar, a new Primary Health center in Kukudakhandi block and a new Community Health Center in Digapahandi Block of Ganjam district.



On the occasion, Chief Minister stated that while there is improvement in the situation in the ongoing second wave, the situation in some coastal districts is fluctuating.

"Similarly, experts have differing views on the likely third wave. In addition to that the Delta Plus variants of the virus that has been found in some states, under no circumstances there should be any negligence in our preparedness", the Chief minister assured.

Patnaik further said that more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far in the state. He also stated that the State Government has recently announced a package of of Rs 1690 crore for the poor and the farmers.



As per the Chief Minister, work on installation of Liquid Medical oxygen (LMO) and Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in 15 districts had already started.

As per the Union Health Ministry yesterday, 642 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4052 discharges and 46 deaths were reported in the state. (ANI)

