CM Nitish is real liquor mafia of Bihar, alleges Tejashwi

While interacting with media personnel here at a press conference, Tejashwi also levelled serious allegations against state cabinet minister Ram Surat Rai. "He should be terminated from the post of land and record minister with immediate effect," Tejashwi said.

Patna, March 11 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that 'the real liquor mafia of Bihar was the chief minister himself'.

"A huge cache of liquor was recovered from the school of Ram Surat Rai in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. He is the founder of this school and an FIR has been registered in this regard against his brother Hansraj Rai," Tejashwi said.

"The school is meant to educate children. What kind of education is being given in that school? Why is Nitish Kumar not terminating him?" asked Tejashwi.

"Nitish Kumar is a tired, weak and helpless CM in our country. His government is unable to prevent liquor smuggling in Bihar. As per the data, the Bihar Police admitted that 64 lakh litres of liquor have been seized since the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar in April 2016," Tejashwi said.

"At present 64 per cent of NDA leaders in the state are tainted and facing serious charges of murder, rape and kidnapping. Whenever we raise this in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar gives an impression as if he does not know anything.

"Mewalal Chaudhary is the prime example of it. He was removed from the post after pressure was applied by the opposition leaders and the media because of corruption charges," Tejashwi said.

