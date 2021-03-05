CM Palaniswamy from Edappady, OPS from Bodinayakanur in AIADMK first list

Chief minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK leader Edappady K. Palaniswamy will contest the assembly elections of April 6 from his home constituency Edappadi in Salem district.

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The ruling AIADMK has released the first list of its candidates for the assembly elections which has six senior leaders.

Deputy Chief minister O. Paneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur constituency in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

State fisheries minister D. Jayakumar will contest from Royapuram in Chennai district while senior leader CV Shanmugham wil contest from Villupuram constituency in Villupuram district.

S.P. Shanmughanandham will contest from Sree Vaikundam in Tuticorn district while Thenmudi will contest from Nilakottai in Dindugal district of Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK leadership said that the party will be finalising the seat-sharing with the BJP and the PMK in the days to come and will release the next list of candidates immediately.

--IANS

aal/ash