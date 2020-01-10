CM Patnaik condoles former MP Gopinath Gajapati's demise

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo who breathed his last earlier in the day.

In a statement, Patnaik said, "Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo represented Berhampur parliamentary constituency twice in Lok Sabha. His death is a great loss for Odisha."



The Chief Minister also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Deo was a member of the 9th and 10th Lok Sabha from Berhampur parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

Prior to joining BJD in 2009, he was a part of BJP and Congress. (ANI)

