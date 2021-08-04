CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews Kedarnath development, reconstruction project via drone

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the master plan of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction projects for the holy site in Kedarnath, via drone.



CM Dhami also gave directions to the Officials concerned with the project to speed up the work and also provide the necessary required manpower and machinery for the project as per the vision of PM Modi.

The Kedarnath Dham re-development project foundation stone was laid down by PM Modi in April 2017 and is said to be one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream projects, said CM Pushkar Dhami.

Earlier in June, PM Modi also reviewed the Kedarnath Dham development work. While laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly. (ANI)

