CM releases Punjab govt's new year diary, calendar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday released the Punjab government's diary and calendar for the year 2020.



The new year calendar is dedicated to Khulle Darshan-Didar of the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakkar, Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, and Information and Public Relations Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. (ANI)

