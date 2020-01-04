  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. CM releases Punjab govt's new year diary, calendar

CM releases Punjab govt's new year diary, calendar

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 04, 2020 20:30 hrs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh releasing the government's new year diary and calendar with other officials in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday released the Punjab government's diary and calendar for the year 2020.


The new year calendar is dedicated to Khulle Darshan-Didar of the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakkar, Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, and Information and Public Relations Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features