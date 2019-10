Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday evening reviewed preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

The Chief Minister visited the venue after returning from Mumbai.



Chief Minister Sawant on Thursday began his tour to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 will be held from October 17-19. (ANI)