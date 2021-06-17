CM Sawant slams politicians for destroying Goa's image

Politicians damaging the image of Goa outside the state should be taught a lesson by the people, Sawant also said after inaugurating a police outpost at St. Cruz near Panaji.

Panaji, June 17 (IANS) Goa's image has been destroyed by politicians due to a brief period during the Covid spike when patients suffered due to oxygen shortage, Chief Minister said on Thursday.

Sawant said that during the steep Covid surge in May, no state in the country had anticipated that oxygen requirement for Covid patients under treatment would shoot through the roof. But added that in Goa, the shortage was rectified in a span of 48 hours.

"Within 48 hours things were rectified. For a small thing like this the image of Goa has been destroyed. There was a lot of criticism, but the course correction was not acknowledged," Sawant said.

The Sawant-led administration had faced severe media criticism, after Opposition blamed the government for the death of nearly 80 patients, spread over a few days, due to oxygen shortage at the state government's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College.

Sawant said that politicians should not slander Goa's image for petty political gain and added that people should teach such politicians a lesson.

"Do not ruin Goa's image outside the state. That is the most important. What we say, what we tweet, what we upload on social media damages the image of the state. No one gives this a thought," Sawant said.

"To tarnish Goa's image for political gain is improper. Such politicians should be taught a lesson by the people. For their own personal gain, they are slandering the image of the state by slamming the police, tourism and education (sectors) and Covid (management).

