CM Sawant visits South Goa District Hospital in Margao after oxygen leakage incident

Margao (Goa) [India], May 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday visited the medical oxygen tank at South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), Margao where an incident of leakage had taken place on Tuesday afternoon due to which one person sustained injuries.



The Chief Minister also held a meeting with the hospital authorities and discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

District Collector, South, Ruchika Katyal, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr Deepa Correia and others attended the meeting with Dr Pramod Sawant.

The state government informed that the technical experts' team who have flown in from Delhi have started the repair work and should be ready for the refilling of oxygen by today.

Dr Sawant said that the SGDH's patient capacity has now reached 530 beds.

"Daily on an average 100 patients are being discharged and new patients are admitted in their place. Overall team of SGDH and even private doctors, who are helping as consultants, are doing a good job to handle the situation. Flu OPD in SGDH is managed in a very effective manner. COVID management is handled nicely in SGDH," he added.

The chief minister also urged people to get tested for the COIVD-19 virus in case they have symptoms. He also asked people to get admitted on doctor's advice.

"These will definitely decrease the death ratio. The death rate in the state is increasing due to late admission as patients come for admission almost after their lungs get collapsed," he said.

Dr Pramod Swant also appealed to the pharmacies and pharmacists in the state to divert patients to Primary Health Centre for proper medication and not to give Paracetamol drugs to patients.

"People's cooperation is required to decrease mortality rate," he concluded.

As per the official report published by the Union Health Ministry, Goa has 32,836 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

