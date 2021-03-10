CM Shivraj Chouhan removes Morena ADM for misbehaving with farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday removed the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Morena, Umesh Shukla for allegedly misbehaving with farmers.



"I have given orders for the removal of ADM Morena over complaints against him for dismissing the concerns of farmers," Chouhan said.

The chief minister said that he had seen a video circulating on social media in which the ADM was seen misbehaving with farmers.

He took the action during a video-conference session with commissioners and collectors.

Chouhan also took feedback over several projects in the state. (ANI)