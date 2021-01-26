CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads R-Day celebrations in MP

Several other Ministers and District Magistrates were among those who witnessed the celebrations.

Bhopal, Jan 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday unfurled the tricolour at the SAF ground in Rewa district on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day.

Chouhan took salute at the march past by various contingents of police, home guards, ex-servicemen and school students.

He also highlighted the tasks being carried out by the MP government in the last 11 months and presented the upcoming roadmap before the people of the state.

Rameshwar Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Pro tem Speaker, also unfurled the national flag here on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The tricolour fluttered proudly amid melodious strains of the national anthem at 20 districts across the state.

