CM should have sacked me: BJP rebel Saryu Rai

Ranchi, Dec 13 (IANS) Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai on Friday resigned as Jharkhand Food and Civil Supply Minister and handed over his resignation to Governor Draupdi Murmu.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das should have sacked me. BJP will not get more than 15 seats in the Assembly polls," said Rai after resignation.

He said "there was no moral right to stay as minister. I had resigned from Cabinet on November 17. I had sent my resignation letter to Raj Bhawan through fax. Raj Bhawan cold not get my resignation letter. Today I personally met the Governor and handed over my resignation. I should have been sacked as I fought against Chief Minister in the Assembly polls".

Asked about his chances in the Assembly poll he said "the voting has taken place in my favour and it will be known on counting date December 23." Rai was expelled three days ago from the BJP. He had turned rebel after the BJP put his ticket on hold. Rai, a BJP leader for many decades, fought against his own Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur east seat. ns/kr