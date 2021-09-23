CM Stalin gives 1 lakh power connection certificates to farmers in TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): In a major announcement of welfare schemes for the farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed one lakh free power connection certificates to the farmers on Thursday.



Addressing the event, the chief minister said, "During the 2006-2011 DMK regime, 2.99 lakh farmers received free electricity connections. In the last years of the AIADMK government regime, it provided only 2 lakh free connections to the farmers. The farming sector in the state is not in good shape because the previous government did not provide enough electricity connections to the farmers "

"The electricity department did not maintain accurate data under the previous AIADMK government and there is a huge discrepancy in the records of procurement and storage of coal. The DMK government is working for the betterment of farmers and wants to bring revolution in the agriculture sector," he added.

Stalin further said that the electricity board department has resolved 90 per cent of grievances since the formation of the DMK government.

"The government is also giving importance to solar power. A solar park has been set up in Thiruvarur district," he added.

The chief minister also informed that the government has passed a resolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government. (ANI)

