CM Stalin opposes National Monetisation Pipeline, will write to PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Opposing the National Monetisation Pipeline, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that public sector companies are common property and will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this.



Sitharaman on August 23 launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

While speaking at Tamil Nadu Assembly, the chief minister said, "The public sector companies are common property and they are important for small businesses, economic growth and generation of employment in our country."

He added, "In our view, it is not in the national interest to sell or lease out public sector enterprises that operate in the interest of the people, not for profit alone."

CM Stalin said that he will write to Prime Minister Modi, opposing the privatization of the public sector enterprises by the Central government. (ANI)

