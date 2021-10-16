CM Stalin seeks PM Modi's intervention for release of 23 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking his intervention for securing the release of 23 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.



In a letter, CM Stalin said, "On October 11, 23 fishermen from the state venture into the sea for fishing. On October 13, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested the fishermen near Parithithurai. The arrest of the fishermen is condemnable."

The Chief Minister requested PM Modi to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's intervention to ensure the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen who have been arrested allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to the official statement by the office of Murugan, the MoS wrote a letter to Jaishankar after receiving a memorandum from 66 fishermen.

The memorandum was sent by 66 fishermen of Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Mayiladudrai to L Murugan in Chennai apprising him of the detention/arrest of 23 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Murugan also assured the delegation of all possible help from his side for the early release of fishermen.

In his letter, Murugan requested Jaishankar for the safe and timely release of 23 fishermen alongwith two boats. (ANI)

