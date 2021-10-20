CM Stalin urges Jaishankar to take steps for release of 2 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to take steps for the release of two Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on October 18.



"Have written to Hon. @DrSJaishankar, urging him to take all necessary steps immediately to release the two Indian fishermen from the trawler capsized by the Sri Lankan navy on October 18 and to trace," Stalin said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also requested Jaishankar to rescue the third fisherman aboard the sunken vessel, who has been missing.

"Rescue the third fisherman aboard the sunken vessel, who has been missing," he tweeted further.

Earlier on October 13, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested 23 fishermen near Parithithurai who ventured into the sea for fishing.

Following the action, Stalin also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for securing the release of 23 Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and requested him to find a permanent solution to the issue. (ANI)

