CM Thackeray will take call on CAA resolution, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act like Punjab and Kerala.

"We met today and discussed our role in the tri-party ruling alliance. Several issues were discussed including CAA, NRC and contradictory statements made by alliance leaders. We have decided to follow the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on CAA and NRC and will oppose it. About NPR we will see what the CWC decides. About the Maharashtra government bringing a resolution against CAA, our stand is clear. But it is a coalition government and the Chief Minister has to take a call," Chavan told reporters here after a meeting of Congress state-level leaders, ministers and MLAs.



The Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Singh also attended the meeting.

Speaking about the co-ordination committee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government the minister said that there will be two members each from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

"From Congress, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat and I will be there. I am not aware of names from Shiv Sena and NCP," he said. (ANI)

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Singh also attended the meeting.Speaking about the co-ordination committee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government the minister said that there will be two members each from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena."From Congress, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat and I will be there. I am not aware of names from Shiv Sena and NCP," he said. (ANI)