CM welcomes appointment of Sreedharan Pillai as Goa Guv

Panaji, July 6 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as the new Governor of Goa and said that the new appointee would take charge of the poll-bound state at the earliest.

"I welcome the appointment of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as Governor by the central government. The new Governor will come to Goa at the earliest and take charge," Sawant said.