CM Yediyurappa launches mass marriage program in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday launched 'Sapthapadi', a mass marriage program in Bengaluru.

The state authorities will provide a mangalsutra worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 to the groom. They will also give Rs 10,000 to the bride after marriage.

The state government has also informed that the department has shortlisted some temples where the mass marriages will be held.



Yediyurappa also confirmed that the government will help communities like Muslim and Christians also to organise mass marriage as per their respective rituals.

According to the state government guidelines, issued last year in November, both parents of the couple should attend the ceremony if the duo wants to avail benefits of this offer but those who want to marry without their parent's permission do not stand a chance here.

Also, those wanting a love marriage will not be able to reap the benefits of the scheme. The plan is to conduct about 1,000 marriages in 90-100 temples.

The couples wanting to tie the knot are expected to register themselves 30 days before the scheduled date in the temple. Following which a list will be prepared. (ANI)

