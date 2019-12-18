CM Yediyurappa welcomes Karnataka HC order to probe BDA works

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has welcomed the Karnataka High Court's order to probe works taken up by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Yediyurappa has urged to investigate the contracts taken up by BDA as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) during the last two years. He said Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should consider the poor quality works by BBMP too.



Many projects, especially the road works by BDA and BBMP are of poor quality and officials have failed to ensure quality work by contractors, he stated.

He added that the probe must be comprehensive and ACB should not wait till the deadline to submit its report.

"If the poor quality works are identified, the government can withhold payments. My government will never give a chance for poor quality works. We will closely monitor the quality of works taken up by BDA and BBMP in coming days," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

