CM's arrogance will lead to disintegration of Left Front in Kerala : BJP minister

Muraleedharan said here on Thursday that Vijayan has turned to be an autocrat and it's he who decides everything when it comes to giving seats to allies and also deciding on their candidates.

Thrissur ( Kerala) March 11 (IANS) The war of words between Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is continuing with the former stating that the ruling Left front will face disintegration due to the chief minister's arrogance.

"The CPI (the second biggest ally in the ruling Left) appears to have lost its relevance and the plight of its state secretary Kanam Rajendran is now being seen by everybody," said Muraleedharan.

"Vijayan today likes the symbol of two leaves (of new ally - Jose K.Mani's party - Kerala Congress ( M) than his own party's flag. It was Vijayan who decided the candidate of Mani's party at the Piravom seat. The stage has come that Vijayan has the attitude, that he will decide everything," added Muraleedharan.

"The CPI-M has disintegrated everywhere except Kerala and here, too, it will soon disintegrate because of the arrogance of Vijayan. Everybody saw the open aggression at few places, where CPI-M activists were out in the streets," added Muraleedharan.

It was on Wednesday that the list of candidates came out and 33 legislators including five state ministers failed to find a place in the list and those who made it were handpicked by Vijayan and are known close aides of him.

Now all eyes are on May 2nd when votes will be counted and if Vijayan manages to hold on, he will be perceived as the undisputed Communist leader in the country and if he falters, it could well be curtains for him.

