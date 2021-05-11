CM's kin arrested in Andhra limestone quarry explosion case

Y.S. Pratap Reddy, kin of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday.

Kadapa, May 11 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh police have made one more arrest in connection with their ongoing probe into the limestone quarry explosion in Kadapa district on Saturday that left 10 persons dead.

District Superintendent of Police, Anburajan, said that Pratap Reddy was arrested on charges of contravention of the laws on transportation of explosive substances, as no safety protocols were observed during transportation.

The mishap had occurred on Saturday near Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu mandal when the labourers were unloading gelatin sticks from a vehicle for using them at a limestone quarry.

The gelatin sticks, which were allegedly transported from Pulivendula to the quarry, were traced back to Pratap Reddy who holds a magazine licence for explosives.

Police sources said that Pratap Reddy has mining operations of his own in the areas adjoining Pulivendula, Lingala and Simhadripuram, and is authorised to use explosives for mining operations.

On Monday, the police had arrested the limestone quarry owner and one of his employees in connction with the case.

