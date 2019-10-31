CMs of Haryana, UP and Maharashtra flag off 'Run for Unity' event

Chandigarh/Lucknow/Mumbai [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The chief ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on Thursday flagged off 'Run for Unity' to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Panchkula, Lucknow and Mumbai respectively.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the run at Parade Ground in Panchkula.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the run in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the run in Lucknow today.

The 'Run for Unity' event is organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions.

Since 2014, October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. (ANI)