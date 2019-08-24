CMs remember Jaitley for his easy working style, knowledge

"When I became the Chief Minister (May 2016), he was one of the first persons I met as he was the then Finance Minister. He always had a very good knowledge of what Kerala wanted," said Vijayan.

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over the demise of Jaitley. She described him as 'an outstanding parliamentarian and brilliant lawyer' who was respected and appreciated across all the parties. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties," Banerjee said on her Twitter handle.

She said Jaitley's contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. "My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami said Jaitley implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime for the welfare of the country. He also put forth his views strongly in Parliament. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he was deeply saddened by the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "His thinking, his working style connected him with everyone and also made him matchless. May his soul rest in peace," Thakur tweeted. In Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Arun Jaitley gave a "new direction to the Indian economy". Sawant tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Finance Minister & senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A politician with stellar intellect who was respected by all. Under his tenure as Finance Minister the nation has seen successful roll out of landmark economic reforms."<br> <br>Jaitley, 66, a veteran BJP leader, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, following prolonged illness.