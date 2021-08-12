Coaching centres in Bhopal to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from today

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12th, 2021, 13:30:08hrs
Represntative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Coaching centres in Bhopal can now reopen from today with 50 per cent capacity while following COVID-19 protocol, District collector Avinash Lavania said in an official letter.

The coaching institutes were closed in the city after a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Last month, the state government reopened schools and resumed physical classes for the students of Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity.
Schools in Madhya Pradesh were closed in May after the second COVID wave hit the state.
COVID-19 cases have gone down considerably in the state.
As per the union health ministry, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday and there are currently 132 active cases in the state. (ANI)

