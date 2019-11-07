Coal-burning banned at hotels, restaurants in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In view of rising air pollution, the local administration on Tuesday banned the burning of coal at hotels and restaurants in Lucknow.

The ban has also been imposed on the burning of wood coal.

The district administration said it will initiate action against those found burning coal at restaurants.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to provide an incentive to farmers who do not burn crop residue, which is widely blamed for pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions. (ANI)



